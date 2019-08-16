As Finisar (FNSR) Market Value Declined, Holder Principal Financial Group Has Decreased Holding by $365,171; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $2.19 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 15,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 947,451 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, down from 963,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 736,363 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 68,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 253,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 321,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 779,226 shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Ameriprise reported 671,784 shares. 3,716 were reported by First Mercantile Tru Co. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 116,413 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 32,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate invested in 11,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Kopp Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 135,305 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) or 352,024 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com has 108,879 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 145,437 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 9,795 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.1% or 989,034 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Ltd reported 160,473 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 1,878 shares.

Analysts await Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. FNSR’s profit will be $15.69 million for 43.15 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Finisar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 365,977 shares to 570,806 shares, valued at $37.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0.01% stake. C M Bidwell Assoc invested in 0.03% or 930 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 94,315 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 10.61M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability reported 13,950 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 8,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 140 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 18 shares. Millrace Asset Grp accumulated 87,088 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 17,676 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 20,461 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 26,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.