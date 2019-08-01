As Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Stock Price Declined, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Raised Position by $1.63 Million; Appleton Partners Position in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Raised as Share Price Declined

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 789,666 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 2,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 24,172 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 21,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $221.98. About 299,152 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $762.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp. by 110,237 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $42.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 18,681 shares to 15,248 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,587 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. 3,669 shares were sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher, worth $889,333 on Wednesday, February 13.