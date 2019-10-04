As Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Market Value Declined, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut by $551,628 Its Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Upped Its Stake

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 25,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 458,210 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, down from 483,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 323,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357.75M, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 3.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 56,241 shares to 49,558 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 168,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,419 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.