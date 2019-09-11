As Financial Instns (FISI) Valuation Rose, Holder Bailard Trimmed Its Stake by $315,900; Scout Investments Lowered Its Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $5.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 103,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 248,458 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94 million, down from 351,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 760,816 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 42.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.97M market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 58,604 shares traded or 71.48% up from the average. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 4.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI)

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.14 million shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $116.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 615,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,086 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 1.12M shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 15,044 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com owns 38,600 shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 9,150 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Lc holds 193,491 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Incorporated Llp invested in 354,579 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.22% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 32,228 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 5,497 shares. Da Davidson invested in 94,619 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amer Intll Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 43,548 shares. 8,622 were accumulated by Saturna Cap. Kings Point Capital Management reported 400 shares. 11,277 were reported by Institute For Wealth Lc.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $245.81 million for 7.58 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FISI’s profit will be $10.93 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Financial Institutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FISI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.35 million shares or 2.29% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 42,021 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 10,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Global Invest Management Llc owns 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 6,870 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 3,206 shares. 44,890 were reported by Walthausen & Limited Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1,697 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 46,848 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0% or 1,134 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 103,936 shares. Bailard reported 16,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 30,554 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 42,700 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 67,707 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $329,900 activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY bought $28,330.