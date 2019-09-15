As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Valuation Rose, Sterling Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $532,440; Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding Maintained by Johnston Asset Management Corp

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 19,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 91,090 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 71,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 4.54M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 24/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 69-24 IN FAVOR OF CONFIRMING FORMER BANKER JELENA MCWILLIAMS TO LEAD FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Fincl, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Comml Franchise in the Attractive Chicago Market; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 17,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 55,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 379,359 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11,230 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $46.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,470 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 17,397 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 0% or 109,510 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 64,945 are held by First National. 168,349 were accumulated by Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement holds 33,864 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 8.65M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 1,783 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 23,248 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.07% or 1.24 million shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 748,252 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares reported 331,454 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 11,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdi (NYSE:SC) by 69,800 shares to 116,910 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 96,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,191 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

