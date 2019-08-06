As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Value Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Increased Position by $814,250; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Carnival (CCL) Stake by $912,500

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 66,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 1.33M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Fifth Third Bancorp $Benchmark 10Y; +110#; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 1.66 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares to 45,600 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.