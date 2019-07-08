As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Value Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raised Its Holding; Antipodean Advisors Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $14.24 Million as Shares Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 70,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,658 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 148,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 3.87M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD TO ADD 2 MB MEMBERS TO BOARD EXPANDING SIZE TO 14; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7,260 shares to 51,511 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,921 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.