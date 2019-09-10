As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Has Boosted Holding by $411,250; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $2.19 Million Its Stake

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 24,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 42,593 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 67,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 1.02M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 254.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 22,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578,000, up from 6,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 5.54 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.92 million for 16.57 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 40,453 shares to 63,909 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37,372 shares to 207,954 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 215,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,198 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).