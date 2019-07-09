As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosted by $814,250 Its Stake; Winslow Evans & Crocker Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $374,164 as Stock Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 3.27M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD TO ADD 2 MB MEMBERS TO BOARD EXPANDING SIZE TO 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fifth Third Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FITB); 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 11,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $199.3. About 12.71M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Antitrust Rebuttal Revealed in Zuckerberg Hearing Notes; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Tied To Trump Campaign — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCHES FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,199 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel accumulated 308,800 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 1,038 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.1% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Ellington Grp Inc Llc stated it has 9,700 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 126,766 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.23% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 535 shares. Boston Ltd Com owns 11,560 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 79,495 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2.14 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 6,747 shares. 3,025 were accumulated by Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Company. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 39,820 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 6,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Pa accumulated 24,560 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5.00M shares. Tdam Usa invested in 35,921 shares. Philadelphia Trust has invested 2.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kings Point Capital invested in 1,769 shares. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 48,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Spinnaker reported 4,159 shares. Adirondack Trust Com has invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Telemus Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 55,171 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 88,758 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 30,272 shares.

