As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Rose, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Boosted by $6.92 Million Its Position; Jackson Wealth Management Increased Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Holding by $3.92 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $216.13. About 105,834 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 276,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37M, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 5.53M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 23/05/2018 – MB FINANCIAL – MERGER AGREEMENT PROVIDES $151 MLN FEE PAYABLE BY CO TO FIFTH THIRD BANCORP UPON DEAL TERMINATION UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 24,997 shares to 157,188 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Engines Advisors Limited Liability owns 89,141 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 2.88M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 17,095 are held by First Mercantile Tru. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 13,591 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.04% or 5.88 million shares in its portfolio. 4,000 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. Bb&T Corporation owns 34,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Peoples has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 493 shares. Asset Mngmt One Comm Limited owns 370,680 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 9,719 shares. Atria Invs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cwm holds 0% or 1,037 shares in its portfolio.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,470 shares to 235,640 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,907 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.