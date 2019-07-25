As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Price Rose, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Upped by $6.92 Million Its Position; Montgomery Investment Management Increased United Rentals (URI) Holding by $2.03 Million

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 1.19M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 276,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37M, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 5.04 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge with MB Financial, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Commercial Franchise in the Attractive; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% or 732,625 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi has 1.46% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 44,067 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 6,354 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lodge Hill Limited Liability Company holds 339,025 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 52,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Arizona State Retirement System reported 31,856 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Company reported 2,513 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv accumulated 1.84% or 36,035 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 71,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

