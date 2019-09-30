As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Share Value Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $386,775; As Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings (LTRPA) Market Valuation Declined, Zebra Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.30 Million

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings (LTRPA) by 432.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 108,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 133,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 25,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $725.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 251,839 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 14,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 96,399 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 110,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 1.89 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 21,630 shares to 13,830 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atrion Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 25,000 shares to 29,338 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 39,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,975 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.79M for 9.39 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs owns 20,971 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited reported 11,423 shares stake. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt owns 54,563 shares. 877,870 are owned by Natl Pension Serv. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% or 9,385 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 1.84 million shares. Carroll Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 12,120 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Aperio Ltd Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 147,709 are owned by Schroder Inv Group. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.08% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Rampart Invest Co Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated holds 380,731 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.59 million shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership has invested 0.67% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

