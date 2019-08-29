As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Share Value Rose, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Position; Electron Capital Partners Lowered Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stake as Stock Declined

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.85 million, down from 4.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 2.51M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 3.05 million shares traded or 195.52% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 162,944 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $24.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 5,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,118 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $530.46M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 1.90 million shares stake. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 88,765 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,034 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 171,052 shares. Stieven Advsr LP reported 869,110 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.08% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 5,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 14.04M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 67,727 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley holds 42,746 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bluemar Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.86% or 212,400 shares. Sirios Mngmt LP reported 478,960 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Bb&T holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 34,800 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 73,672 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).