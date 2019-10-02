As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Share Price Rose, Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Its Holding; As Woodward (WWD) Share Price Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (WWD) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 84,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 126,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29M, down from 210,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 185,286 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc analyzed 18,204 shares as the company's stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 661,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, down from 679,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 3.61M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “EXCLUSIVE: Third Fortune 500 company opening space in UC Innovation Hub – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fifth Third Bank Adds Leadership to Southern California Team for Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bank Receives Approval on Application to Convert to National Bank Charter – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst cuts outlook for Fifth Third stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 16,425 shares to 185,859 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 65,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.71 million for 8.88 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 193,300 shares to 590,825 shares, valued at $46.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 20.15 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.