As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Market Value Rose, Ellington Management Group Decreased Position by $385,000; Nike (NKE) Holder Independent Investors Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 9,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 25,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 2.86M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 64,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 1.99 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (Call) (NYSE:ESNT) by 83,300 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $518.64M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.