As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $36.77 Million; As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.84 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 16,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 25,795 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 42,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $193.28. About 162,855 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 75.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 1.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 478,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 1.34M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $530.46M for 8.72 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.62M for 33.56 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

