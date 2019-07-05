As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Market Valuation Rose, Fsi Group Has Upped Holding by $1.83 Million; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Raised Its Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,894 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 42,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $197.38. About 385,997 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 73,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 297,091 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 223,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 1.42M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,283 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.