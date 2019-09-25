As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined, Hmi Capital Upped Position

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51 million, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $145.64. About 615,057 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 28,925 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com reported 7,881 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.85% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,237 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 48,415 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.61 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 263 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Legal & General Public Ltd Co owns 55,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 13,587 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 36,622 shares. 14,139 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 106,024 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.01% or 1.67M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 73,860 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.13% or 41,616 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 1,413 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 4.4% or 2.63M shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com holds 13,351 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 6,935 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 80,261 shares. Meritage Group Limited Partnership holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.60 million shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Valley Advisers invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1,473 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Co reported 3,143 shares. Victory Capital Inc has 3,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Co has 9,728 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 113,368 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

