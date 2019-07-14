As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Value Declined, Private Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $12.76 Million; Winch Advisory Services Position in Freeport (FCX) Has Lifted by $862,404

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 206,170 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 11.43 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc owns 40,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 271,921 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc owns 465,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Shine Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 70 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 171,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 547,142 shares. 2,163 are owned by Whittier Trust. Violich Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hyman Charles D invested in 32,908 shares. M&T Bank accumulated 0.01% or 104,407 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 5.41M shares. Frontier Inv Management invested in 0.02% or 25,215 shares. Srb Corp invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. 50,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74 million was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares to 1,157 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.82 million activity. $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) was bought by Stockinger Richard C. on Friday, March 1.

