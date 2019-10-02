As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Leucadia National Has Boosted Its Position; Shellback Capital LP Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Cut by $2.62 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 83,052 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 7,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 24,412 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47M, down from 31,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $260.03. About 1.48M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 308,066 were reported by Northern Trust. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 59,816 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 49,524 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,028 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp And accumulated 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na owns 73 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 682,306 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 263 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Iowa-based Principal Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 36,108 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.01% or 1.67M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 138,525 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 2,800 shares. 866 were reported by Pacific Glob Investment Management. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Money Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 412,900 shares stake. First Trust Advisors LP owns 91,460 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 79,207 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company has 3,661 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 65 shares. Aurora Counsel owns 5,552 shares. Hendershot Invs holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 12,323 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 357 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 1,229 shares stake. Johnson Fin Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 900 are held by Bryn Mawr Trust.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 24.72 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 80,800 shares to 150,700 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 183,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,812 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $59.20 million activity. Dillon Mary N bought $308,321 worth of stock or 1,300 shares.