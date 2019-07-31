As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Shares Declined, Private Capital Management Increased Holding; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Value Rose, Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 158,683 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 92,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.73M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.87M, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.17M shares traded or 97.02% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 217,565 shares to 959,764 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 129,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,678 shares, and cut its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $10.82 million activity. Stockinger Richard C. also bought $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Ls Inv Ltd Company accumulated 773 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd accumulated 90,671 shares. Birch Run Cap Advisors L P, New York-based fund reported 373,527 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 136,100 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 189,786 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 50,416 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 269 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Hbk Invs Lp holds 65,544 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 67,708 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 200 shares. 19,616 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Invest Inc stated it has 15.88 million shares. 22,759 are owned by Gideon Capital. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 48,305 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gam Holdings Ag has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Glovista Invs Limited Com stated it has 1.28% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wespac Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.74% or 61,783 shares in its portfolio. 1,500 were accumulated by Westwood Holdings Group Inc Inc. Stephens Ar holds 0.07% or 161,135 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Lc has invested 2.37% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Arlington Management stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 101,748 shares stake. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blume Cap Management holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,477 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26,143 shares to 152,748 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).