As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Share Price Declined, Heartland Advisors Increased Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Somerset Group Has Decreased Stake

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 277,073 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.82 million activity. Stockinger Richard C. also bought $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial accumulated 0% or 45,489 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability has 26,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 58,517 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Morgan Stanley holds 15,020 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 52,200 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation owns 144,666 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 554,580 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,224 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 41,525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American International Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 373,527 were accumulated by Birch Run Cap L P. Portolan Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 268,557 shares.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on May 07, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Names Lynn Schweinfurth as New EVP & CFO, Following Resignation at Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI) – StreetInsider.com” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Stock Plummeted Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2017.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 54,365 shares to 691,112 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 51,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,432 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Healthcare Overhaul Makes CVS Stock a Buy Despite Near-Term Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade Desk +7.8% on Amazon ad tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.