As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Market Valuation Declined, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Holding by $806,000; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shares Rose While Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $40.62 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 119,465 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 142,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 3,704 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 146,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 440,759 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45 million for 16.88 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24,081 shares to 52,081 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 87,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.