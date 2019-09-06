As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $721,515; As Ansys (ANSS) Shares Rose, Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.74 Million

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 60,306 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 64,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 279,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.98M, down from 343,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 338,923 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS)

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,900 shares to 303,309 shares, valued at $137.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.65 million for 54.40 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. 3,100 shares valued at $44,378 were bought by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.