As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Has Cut Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.26 Million

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 7,175 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 19,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 142,251 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, down from 161,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 3.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.57 million shares. 27,301 were reported by B & T Management Dba Alpha Management. 131,340 are held by Clark Estates Ny. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,375 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sands Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,704 shares. Schaller Group Inc stated it has 3,850 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 1.49 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 9.20M shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Partnership has 5.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advsrs reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,114 were accumulated by Texas Cap National Bank Tx. Blue Financial Capital holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,949 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.72% or 8.93 million shares in its portfolio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. Shares for $14,650 were bought by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 2,719 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 250,505 are owned by Muzinich And Communication Inc. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.16% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 20,600 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.18% or 35,466 shares in its portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 200 shares. Bragg Advisors accumulated 13,011 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Delaware owns 58,075 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 12,487 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Barclays Public Ltd holds 92 shares.