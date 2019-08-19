As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Valuation Rose, Holder Stepstone Group LP Has Decreased Holding; General Dynamics (GD) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted by $4.75 Million Its Position

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 64,030 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 407.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 28,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 34,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45 million shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. 3,100 shares valued at $44,378 were bought by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,655 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 69,211 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 35,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 654,333 are held by Kennedy Mngmt Inc. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bragg Advisors holds 13,011 shares. Stepstone Lp holds 212,004 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 315,381 are held by Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Barnett And Inc reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 12,294 shares. 63,809 were accumulated by Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 12,487 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 9,912 shares to 39,288 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (Put) (NYSE:O) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,900 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 9,478 shares. Acg Wealth holds 2,981 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp has 2,668 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 28,822 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 798,067 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 420,264 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group holds 0.01% or 26,878 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 60,778 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 17,990 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd holds 1,407 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ativo Capital Limited Com has invested 0.37% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

