As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stock Value Rose, Stepstone Group LP Decreased Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Increased Position by $2.30 Million

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 430,387 shares traded or 388.64% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust invested 2.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chase Investment Counsel owns 8,017 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 298,307 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 8,676 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ser Lc reported 3,832 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors stated it has 3.38M shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 3.05M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 827,002 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.23% or 18,509 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Capital Interest Ca has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Qci Asset Ny has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.02% or 39,633 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 0.21% or 166,203 shares. Harvest Mngmt accumulated 9,801 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 229,159 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 63,809 shares in its portfolio. West Family Investments Inc holds 620,824 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc holds 654,333 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 69,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 69,918 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 210,911 shares stake. Novare Capital Limited stated it has 315,381 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Financial Incorporated invested in 5,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stepstone Grp LP reported 212,004 shares. Advisors Asset Management stated it has 190,670 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 5,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).