As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Holding; Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Has Boosted Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Holding

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 59,873 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.77% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 447,667 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTSI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hilton Grand Vacations Promotes Pam Fredel to Vice President, Asset and Relationship Management – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 F-Rated Stocks That Could Break Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 11.01 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $43,688 activity.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 04, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of $60000000 6.00% Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “11% Dividend Yield And Growing Book Value With Insider Purchases – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Kraft Heinz, United Continental, Fidus Investment, Lithium Americas, Axon Enterprise, and SandRidge Energy â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Partners Lc has 15,185 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. West Family Investments owns 620,824 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication owns 11,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 12,294 shares. 92 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc holds 654,333 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co has 80,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 12,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited invested in 0.02% or 85,420 shares. 14,410 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Ser. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company, Virginia-based fund reported 229,159 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 2,719 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bragg Financial Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 13,011 shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).