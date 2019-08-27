As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stepstone Group LP Has Trimmed Holding; Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Value Rose While City Holding Company Has Upped Stake

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 6,668 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

City Holding Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,706 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 12,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.62. About 721,134 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited holds 14,765 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Incorporated holds 1.41% or 68,610 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Condor owns 26,643 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Inc accumulated 8,900 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 238,564 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd reported 4,452 shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 7.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9.12 million shares. Moreover, First Tru has 1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 63,719 shares. Mcf Advsrs Llc reported 92 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0.51% or 1.14 million shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,858 shares. 5,765 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com holds 2,424 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5.49% or 522,884 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. Shares for $14,650 were bought by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 1,286 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Management Inc has 0.24% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 85,420 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 567 shares. Barnett & Co reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. West Family Inc invested in 2.38% or 620,824 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% or 210,911 shares. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Muzinich & owns 250,505 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Novare Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.76% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Co Delaware accumulated 58,075 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.01% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 41,619 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 5,655 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 11,828 shares or 0% of the stock.

