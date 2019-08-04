As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stepstone Group LP Has Cut Position; Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Altrinsic Global Advisors Lifted Its Position

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 430,387 shares traded or 392.78% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 356,523 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69 million, up from 353,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 166,611 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $182.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 244,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,127 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).