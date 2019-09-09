As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stock Rose, Stepstone Group LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $721,515; Marshall Wace Llp Holds Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR)

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 41,750 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 310.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 16,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The hedge fund held 22,059 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 5,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $149.37. About 65,526 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. Another trade for 2,740 shares valued at $43,688 was made by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.02% or 23,638 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Stepstone Group Inc LP owns 212,004 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. California-based Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Novare Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 315,381 shares. West Family Inc has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Muzinich And Company, a New York-based fund reported 250,505 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 1.19M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Delaware reported 58,075 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.01% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James Fin Svcs owns 653,974 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Group Inc One Trading LP owns 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 200 shares.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.29 million for 9.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 45,871 shares to 229 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Mater by 72,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,405 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.