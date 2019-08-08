As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Has Cut Its Position by $721,515; Archer (ADM) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Upped Its Position by $2.23 Million

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 51,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 184,870 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 132,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 3.14 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp analyzed 48,101 shares as the company's stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $360.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 145,707 shares traded or 56.83% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

