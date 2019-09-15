As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Lowered Position; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Position by $1.52 Million as Market Value Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 278,530 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.78M, down from 314,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 32,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The institutional investor held 218,144 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 250,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 74,126 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 105,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $98.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 168,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GEO).

