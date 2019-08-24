As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shares Rose, Holder Stepstone Group LP Cut Its Position; Country Club Trust Company Position in Fedex (FDX) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,564 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 14,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 54,496 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 0.03% or 13,011 shares. Optimum Investment owns 35,466 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication holds 85,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 2,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 0.76% or 315,381 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). D E Shaw reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Kennedy stated it has 654,333 shares. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 20,600 were reported by Salzhauer Michael. Panagora Asset holds 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 300 shares. 620,824 are held by West Family Invs. Wespac Advisors Ltd holds 0.68% or 63,809 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. $44,378 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) was bought by Sherard Shelby E.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.