As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Share Value Rose, Stepstone Group LP Has Trimmed by $721,515 Its Position; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tcw Group Has Lowered Stake

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 14,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 731,517 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.24M, down from 745,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $279.23. About 1.39 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 41,037 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.36 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 45,441 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.32% or 23,577 shares. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 95,751 shares or 3.19% of the stock. 610 were reported by Community Bankshares Na. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Co holds 7.09% or 3.28M shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa stated it has 6,175 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Service Ma invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1.87% stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 1.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sei Invests invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 309,848 are held by Vaughan Nelson Ltd Partnership. The California-based Everett Harris & Company Ca has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gradient Invs accumulated 0.06% or 4,182 shares. Investors holds 22.77 million shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 428,016 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability reported 43,246 shares.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 11.06 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability owns 10,600 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.03% or 1.19 million shares. Carroll Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,460 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 35,466 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 193,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 7,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Stepstone Grp Limited Partnership invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 15,185 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 105,641 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 35,740 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 0.04% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com stated it has 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).