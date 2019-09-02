As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Share Value Rose, Stepstone Group LP Has Cut Stake by $721,515; Lsv Asset Management Has Lifted Ryder System (R) Position

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 151,526 shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 112,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.14M, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 689,981 shares traded or 38.62% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 18/04/2018 – Ryder Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 91C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for $120 Million; 22/05/2018 – Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – 2018 GAAP EPS FORECAST INCLUDES A ONE-TIME TRANSITION TAX ADJUSTMENT OF $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Ryder to Headline Sponsor the 2018 Dynamic Distribution Disruption (D3) Retail Supply Chain Summit; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 420,051 shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $193.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru accumulated 105,927 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc owns 872,647 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Riverhead Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 4,830 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 0.18% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 257,595 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 82,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 7,414 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 9,500 shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 234,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 14,200 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $8.99 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. 3,100 shares were bought by Sherard Shelby E, worth $44,378 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 69,211 shares. West Family Investments stated it has 620,824 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 2,719 shares stake. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 41,619 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Company Delaware stated it has 58,075 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.02% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 23,638 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation invested in 0% or 47,596 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 69,918 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 200 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 80,885 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 63,809 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 31,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

