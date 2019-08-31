As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Its Holding by $721,515; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Miller Howard Investments Has Boosted Its Position by $547,119

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 151,526 shares traded or 53.36% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 4,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 46,855 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 41,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 69,918 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 0% or 1,286 shares. Oppenheimer invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 22,000 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Invesco Limited owns 69,211 shares. Millennium Lc owns 80,885 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 200 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James Services Advisors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 567 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications accumulated 11,828 shares.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of $60000000 6.00% Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) CEO Ed Ross on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Amendment to Revolving Credit Facility: Increased Facility Size, Improved Pricing and Extended Maturity – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Anstiss Raymond L. Jr. bought $14,650 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo Inc stated it has 1.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dt Inv Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 30,576 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 0.52% or 54,913 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 31,600 shares. Trust Co Of Virginia Va has 6,880 shares. Everence Capital Inc holds 0.39% or 20,088 shares. Kistler owns 2,139 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 33,814 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.28% stake. Dana Invest Advsr accumulated 1,797 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund stated it has 13,838 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc reported 17,169 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,328 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd holds 0.2% or 21,337 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% stake.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) by 627,344 shares to 696,185 shares, valued at $25.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F) by 40,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS starts on $50 million renovation of Jacksonville site – Jacksonville Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.