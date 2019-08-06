As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Share Price Rose, Stepstone Group LP Cut by $721,515 Its Position; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Holding by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 64,510 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 52,353 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates owns 0.02% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 34,937 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 98,462 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.18% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Raymond James Services Advsr Inc reported 404,917 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Com reported 120,187 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2 shares. 1.77M were reported by Mariner Ltd Liability. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 374 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has invested 0.81% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Rmb Cap Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,260 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4,820 activity. Another trade for 110 shares valued at $2,441 was made by Paquette Jennifer on Thursday, June 6.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,122 shares to 10,182 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,070 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research Inc owns 0.03% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 94,723 shares. Ftb stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,294 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 315,381 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 69,211 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 11,828 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% stake. One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Millennium Management Lc owns 80,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 85,420 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 105,641 shares.