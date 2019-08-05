As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Market Value Rose, Holder Stepstone Group LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $721,515; Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose While Stockbridge Partners Trimmed Stake by $166.22 Million

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 304,700 shares traded or 248.87% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $10.06 during the last trading session, reaching $460.89. About 351,578 shares traded or 20.83% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,185 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.68% or 63,809 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Delaware holds 0.06% or 58,075 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,655 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.02% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 47,596 shares. 567 were reported by Prelude Mngmt Lc. 12,487 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Barnett Communication holds 0% or 300 shares. Regions Finance reported 41,619 shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 0% or 200 shares. West Family Investments has 2.38% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $226.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 123,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 28.73 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management accumulated 0.02% or 12,401 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). British Columbia Inv reported 0.1% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Palisade Capital Management Nj invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 158,987 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,943 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 19,606 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Windacre Partnership Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 29.54% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Country Trust Bank holds 0.8% or 39,741 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 16,086 shares. New York-based Williams Jones & Limited has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 2,370 were reported by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. 4,319 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. $1.26 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares were sold by Wynne Sarah. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $8.55M was sold by Henderson Robert S.