As Fidelity Southern (LION) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Decreased Stake by $488,700; Congress Asset Management Company Has Upped Cummins (CMI) Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 654.32% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500.

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,031 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 31,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.12. About 640,712 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,517 shares to 26,627 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 347,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,654 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499.

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LION’s profit will be $12.45M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.55% EPS growth.