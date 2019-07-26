As Fidelity Southern (LION) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Decreased by $488,700 Its Stake; Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.39 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION)

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 52,094 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI)

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $316,990 activity. $11,990 worth of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) shares were bought by SHEPHERD W CLYDE III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 45,014 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 77,627 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 39,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru invested in 273,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 158,404 shares. D E Shaw & Com stated it has 56,140 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,467 shares. Montag A Associate Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 97,559 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,035 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Vanguard Gp Inc Inc invested in 1.12 million shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,512 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.11% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Fmr Lc holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 8,107 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 48,593 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 133,687 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 10,562 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 10,800 shares. Francisco Ptnrs Mngmt LP holds 690,212 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 3,711 shares. 538,526 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Com.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59 million for 20.07 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.