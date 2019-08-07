As Fidelity Southern (LION) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $488,700; Cadinha & Co Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.15 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 617.93% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $328.08. About 1.56M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $316,990 activity. 426 shares were bought by SHEPHERD W CLYDE III, worth $11,990 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 401,936 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Css Llc Il invested 0.02% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 35,920 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Glenmede Na reported 201 shares. 22,563 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt Communications. 273,194 are held by Northern. Carroll Fin owns 334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 34,087 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 3.33 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 261,950 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 93,895 shares to 138,314 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 90,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.03 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Mgmt owns 35,160 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 1,200 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burns J W And Com Ny has invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 4,309 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 6,088 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,791 shares or 0.38% of the stock. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,872 shares. Shoker Counsel holds 1.46% or 5,189 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank And reported 0.73% stake. Sequoia Advisors Lc accumulated 0.29% or 9,110 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj owns 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,135 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).