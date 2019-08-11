As Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Trimmed Holding by $492,680; Ranger Investment Management LP Raised Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Position by $12.28 Million

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 34,974 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 39,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 5.81M shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) by 140.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 15.32M shares traded or 32.35% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Natl Bank Na holds 150 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Geode Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.83M shares. 4,951 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd has 2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 68,737 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 19,694 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 3,610 shares. Pettee Invsts invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Exane Derivatives invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 326,054 shares. Ajo LP holds 451,871 shares. Portland Ltd Liability accumulated 2,572 shares. Oarsman Cap reported 2,246 shares. Btc Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,363 shares to 10,711 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 339,281 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.92 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 237,754 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 96 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 390,431 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 90,095 shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 192,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.12% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 35,450 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 28,775 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% stake. 4,226 are owned by Ftb Advsr Inc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 7.58 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.65M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 1.65 million shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.29 million shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 55,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,550 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CIR, CPE and GLPG among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Citigroup Beats Q2 Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.