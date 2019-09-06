As Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Valuation Rose, Johnson Financial Group Cut Position; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Position Lifted by Permanens Capital Lp

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 34,974 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 39,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.59. About 778,969 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 745,360 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.34 million for 24.75 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 122,548 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 218,839 shares or 0.07% of the stock. National Pension Serv owns 0.16% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 374,016 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.48M shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). North Star Asset Mgmt holds 133,220 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 61,290 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.41% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Klingenstein Fields And Limited holds 0.73% or 120,420 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 2,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.11% or 3.36 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 203,265 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,045 shares to 18,812 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 66,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Hightower Trust Ser Lta accumulated 55,852 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 13,390 shares. Invest House Lc accumulated 30,010 shares. Fdx owns 19,845 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Seven Post Inv Office LP owns 1% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 57,600 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39.78M shares or 9.54% of all its holdings. Virtu Llc has 60,668 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 8,712 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). United Fire Grp Inc owns 6,000 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Com reported 0% stake. 192,373 were accumulated by Freestone Hldg Limited Liability.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.