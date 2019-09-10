As Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $10.95 Million; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Rose, Ashford Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.42 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 72,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 65,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $250.57. About 68,713 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 96,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 413,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.79M, down from 510,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 1.70 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 21,813 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru has invested 0.54% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Geode Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Manchester Cap holds 0.04% or 2,523 shares. Gsa Capital Llp has 4,797 shares. Savant Ltd holds 0.08% or 3,969 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 73,889 shares. Haverford Tru Company reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 931 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.92 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth owns 21,137 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 545,122 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp accumulated 2.85M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 209,164 shares to 385,184 shares, valued at $33.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 140,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $849.78 million for 23.29 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: FIS and Worldpay Merge to Create Payments Giant – Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “FIS Acquires Worldpay: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 149,392 shares to 142,737 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA).