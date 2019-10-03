As Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Shares Rose, Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $445,500 as Valuation Declined

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 50,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 363,360 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.58M, down from 413,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $129.88. About 5.21M shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 125 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,844 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, down from 3,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $372.07. About 2.51M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.19 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

