As Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Share Price Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Cut Its Stake; Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $422,840

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc analyzed 13,640 shares as the company's stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 69,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp analyzed 96,875 shares as the company's stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.79M, down from 510,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 6.34 million shares traded or 100.45% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by various financial news sources.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 38,160 shares to 67,480 shares, valued at $19.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 279,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133,155 are owned by Amer Interest Gru Incorporated. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 32,917 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sky Invest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 1.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 25,812 shares. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp owns 0.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 10,410 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co has 2,870 shares. Middleton Ma has invested 0.69% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Suntrust Banks has 23,450 shares. 7,249 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Sei Invs accumulated 189,179 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 130,045 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 314,244 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 3,074 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 19.05 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,430 shares to 61,445 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).