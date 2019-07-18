As Fidelity Natl Information Svco (FIS) Shares Rose, Gabelli Funds Has Decreased Position; Polygon Management LTD Raised Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake by $1.22 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svco (FIS) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 1.71M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $244.5. About 1.35 million shares traded or 210.92% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners Co (NYSE:AMID) by 84,001 shares to 160,684 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 18.34 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3.81 million shares. 46,153 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 2.16% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc reported 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 150,306 are owned by First Advsr Lp. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Davenport & Com Lc holds 2,745 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Portland Glob Advisors Lc invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.19 million shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,513 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Reports Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Announces Proposed Offerings of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Top Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA and RRSP for Long-Term Wealth Creation – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian National, Regulator Spar Over Breaching Service Obligations – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Wows ‘Em With A Sub-57% Operating Ratio – Benzinga” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CP to report second-quarter 2019 earnings results on July 16, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.