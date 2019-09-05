As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Trimmed Position; Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $688,464

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 2.80 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 86,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 113,869 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 199,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $675.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 349,696 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 19/03/2018 – International Big Data Partnership Helps Position Great Lakes Region as a Global Leader in Data Science and the Digital Economy; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Presents at Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Top Stocks With Impressive Net Profit Margin – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2015. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $48 Million Tampa Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Winning Construction Stocks of 1H With Room to Run – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 20.37 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,441 shares to 344,423 shares, valued at $60.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 168,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 290 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 95,576 shares. Wynnefield Cap stated it has 1.33M shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Com reported 37,758 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De owns 43,257 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern holds 0% or 705,429 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 2,400 shares. Private Mngmt Grp reported 0.68% stake. Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 5.56% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 242 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Middleton & Co Ma has 0.69% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 38,066 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 1.37% stake. J Goldman And LP owns 0.73% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 114,248 shares. 273,982 are owned by Chevy Chase. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,480 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 214 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc accumulated 0.05% or 2,200 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd has 0.2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Stone Ridge Asset invested in 3,504 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.03% or 7,249 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 3.68 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 1.92 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Burney invested in 0.06% or 8,507 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 24.83 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.