As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Has Increased by $5.52 Million Its Stake; Shelton Capital Management Has Cut Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holding by $650,100 as Share Value Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 199.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 45,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 67,949 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 2.52M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $220.41. About 14.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 31,369 shares to 32,564 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares to 86,420 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 39,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,524 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).